Texas police officer hospitalized since July 11 with COVID-19 has died

Officer Tracy Gaines likely contracted the disease at a small gathering at his house. He had been hospitalized since July 11.
Credit: Rockwall PD
Officer Tracy Gaines has served with the Rockwall Police Department since 2005.

Updated with photos of a memorial for the officer.

The Rockwall police officer who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 died on Monday morning, the department said. 

Tracy Gaines was admitted to the hospital on July 11 due to the illness.

Gaines likely contracted the disease at a small gathering at his house. His entire family tested positive for COVID-19, but he was the only one hospitalized.

He did have an underlying condition, according to Rockwall police investigator Laurie Burks.

Gaines has served with the Rockwall Police Department since 2005, most recently as a school resource officer at Rockwall High School.

As a memorial, a squad car has been placed at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium at 1215 T.L. Townsend Drive, the department said.

People began gathering at the memorial on Monday afternoon, grieving and leaving behind flowers, posters and balloons -- all in memory of Gaines.

People gather at the memorial for a Rockwall police officer who died of COVID-19 on August 3, 2020. He was a school resource officer.

Prior to becoming a police officer, Gaines served in the Air Force for 20 years.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons. 

Those wishing to support his family can donate to atodallas.org, Rockwall police said.

    

