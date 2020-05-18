LEXINGTON, S.C. — Many people are heading to barbershops and salons as they begin to reopen in South Carolina.

Close-contact business in the Palmetto State have been closed for more than a month and half.

Many of the employees have been without pay during the period of time. Some people have had issues getting money through unemployment.

Since Governor McMaster announced close-contact businesses could reopen on May 18th, salons like Cho on Main have been gearing up to reopen.

"Normally most of the ladies here don't even work on Monday but because everybody was dying to get in to get their hair done, we all came in," said Candy Sansbury, the manager at the salon.

WLTX

Since 8 am on Monday, the Lexington salon has been busy working. Clients have been calling nonstop to schedule an appointment. They're now booked all the way to Mid-June.

One of the main priorities for Sansbury and the team is to make sure the environment is safe for everyone. They've been taking several precautions.

"Keep things sanitized, keep everything sprayed down, make sure clients stay in the car. They don't come in until our stylists text them or call them to tell them it's okay for them to come in for their appointment," explained Sansbury.

RELATED: You can now call the IRS with your stimulus check questions

The manager says both employees and most customers are wearing face masks. They also will be checking everybody's temperature.

Dawn D'Egidil, who got her hair done Monday, says she's happy Cho On Main can get back to work.

"I know that it's tough, you know what I mean? Everybody has obligations and bills to pay and it's not easy," said D'Egidil. "I'm glad for my girl. I'm glad for everybody here that everybody's back and I'm glad for me."

Sansbury says everyone is happy they can get back to work and do what they love for a living.

RELATED: Columbia restaurant to use thermal cameras to measure temperature