LEXINGTON, S.C. — Barbershops, salons, and other close-contact businesses are preparing to reopen for the first time in six weeks.

Governor Henry McMaster announced Monday some close-contact businesses would be able to open their doors with some restrictions.

With these types of businesses being closed, stylists like Raven Wright have been without pay for about a month and a half.

"The last couple of months have been difficult. Trying to get unemployment and not seeing any results there and wanting to get back behind the chair," said Wright.

RELATED: South Carolina hair salons, barbershops, gyms to reopen May 18

The stylist works at Cho On Main in Lexington.

Without getting paid since April 1st, she's happy she'll back to doing what she loves on Monday.

"I woke up to about 27 text messages waiting to get in and I've assured everyone I'm calling everyone in the order that we canceled them so we can get them all back in," explained Wright.

"I have never had more than a week off at a time so this has been a challenge because I'm used to working nonstop and so I'm excited. It's anticipation of being back."

We’re back at it! Monday, May 18th! #reopen #choonmain #salon #boutique #lexingtonsc #mainstreet #supportlocalbusiness #supportsmallbusiness #shoplocal #eatlocal Posted by Cho on Main Salon & Boutique on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Candy Sansbury, the manager at the salon, says they've been getting a lot of phone calls since it was announced they would be allowed to reopen.

"It's been a little crazy. I've never realized how many women are so desperate to get their hair done," said Sansbury.

Sansbury believes it's great their employees will be able to get back to work. Some have applied for unemployment but have yet to receive any money.

The salon has been working to make sure everything is prepared for next week.

"We have sanitation available at everyone's own station, hand sanitizer... and things like that. They'll have to spray after each client," said Sansbury. "We're just going to try and be as safe we can be."

RELATED: Lexington County taking several precautions for voting while pandemic continues

The salon has been spacing chairs out and rearranging schedules for employees so too many people are not inside the building at one time.

They will also be checking temperatures for both customers and employees.

Wright hopes people will be understanding as they try to work to schedule appointments with everyone rushing to get back to the salon. She also help people understand the precautions they need to take to ensure everyone's safety.

"Be patient. Understand that I'm working as hard as I can to fit everyone," said Wright. "We need extra time to sanitize the station in between clients."

Clients are asked to wear masks as well when they come in for appointments.

To learn more about Cho On Main, click here.