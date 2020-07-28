Saluda Co. School District's reopen plan, one of the first Midlands districts approved

Saluda School District is giving parents the option face-to-face or virtual instruction.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The first school district in the Midlands received the go-ahead from the State Department of Education for their reopening plan.

Saluda School District is giving parents the option face-to-face or virtual instruction.

"By having our plan approved now, we can fully move forward with reopening the schools," Saluda County Schools Superintendent Harvey Livingston said.

Livingston said they began their reopening plan process back in March and this week the South Carolina Department of Education approved their plan.

"Last night at our school board meeting, our board selected a traditional five day start to school for those parents who chose for their child to receive face-to-face instruction," Livingston said. "Now our plan also has a hybrid model built in place, so in the event that we would need to scale back from a five day model, we have a hybrid in place. And obviously, of course, we have a virtual model in place for those students that elected that means of instruction."

Livingston said a survey they sent out showed around 70% of parents requested face-to-face instruction and 30% requested their students stay virtual.

"I'm a parent myself, I have two girls that are middle school aged, so as a parent I definitely can relate and I have the same concerns," Livingston said. "I have elderly parents as well that have some medical concerns, so I respect everybody's concern."

Meanwhile for Sarah Williams, who would of been a first year teacher, said she decided she will not be in the classroom this year.

"I resigned this morning and the reason I chose to resign is because after reviewing the districts guidelines that they released and watching the school board meeting last night, I felt that I would be put in a position where my health and well being would not be protected," Williams said.

Williams said this wasn't an easy decision to make.

"The fact that the district has decided to do a five day model, I felt that that was risky," Williams said. "I've wanted to be a teacher since I was 6-years-old. I've always known it was the thing I wanted to do. I love education with all my heart, I love this state with all my heart, but this is a situation that has truly made me stop and reconsider what I have always know to be my life's passion."