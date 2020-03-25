SUMTER, S.C. — Low ridership, at-risk clients and concerns of COVID-19 have led to bus route changes around Sumter County, including some cancellations and the addition of free fares.

As of March 25, 2020, five Santee Wateree Regional Transportation Authority (SWRTA) routes have been temporarily suspended.

- Route 80 - Vocational Rehab

- Route 200-215 - North Pike West and Crosswell

- Commuter Route - Camden to Columbia

- Commuter Route - Sumter to Columbia Mid-Day

- Commuter Route - Sumter to Camden

They've also suspended the Council on Aging's demand response routes in Sumter and Lee counties, according to leaders with the authority, and started offering free fares for all passengers.

Executive Director Lottie Jones asks only those who need to ride to use the service as the country continues to combat the coronavirus.

"Only take the services if they really need to take the services because we want to look out for the best interest of all citizens," Jones said. "If you have to go, that's one thing, but, if you don't, stay home."

To find more information on route suspensions or changes visit SWRTA online.