ATLANTA — Business leaders in Savannah, Georgia, have postponed the city’s 196-year-old St. Patrick’s Day parade amid concerns about the new coronavirus.

The parade has ballooned into a massive street party that’s Savannah’s most profitable tourism draw.

At the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp took the extraordinary step of asking state lawmakers to approve $100 million in additional funding to help the state combat the virus.

In Georgia, 22 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, though some tests have yet to be confirmed by the CDC.