Federal class action suit against McMaster, SC Dept. of Corrections resolved in court

The American Civil Liberties Union sought provisions to help protect inmates and workers in the prison system against spread of COVID-19.

Filed on April 21, 2020, petitioners cited the day-to-day living – and working – conditions inside the state’s prison system as being not conducive for incarcerated individuals and those working in correctional facilities to be able to successfully practice social distancing, control exposure to large groups or practice increased hygiene and sanitizing procedures – all recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

As a result of the resolution, SCDC has produced a COVID-19 response policy implementing procedures based on CDC guidelines, including sanitation and medical guidelines.

Additional policy provisions include:

Implementation of widespread testing;

A dramatic reduction in time for wardens to respond to grievances made by incarcerated people regarding the COVID-19 policy; and

A procedure for flagging parole-eligible individuals with underlying medical conditions increasing their vulnerability to COVID-19 for review and consideration by the Parole Board.

“This resolution is an important step toward protecting incarcerated people during COVID-19, but there is more work to be done moving forward to ensure the safety of those in our state’s care,” said ACLU-SC Criminal Justice Policy and Legal Counsel Shriene Hansotia.

According to the most recent numbers from SCDC, there have been a total of 2,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the prison population; 1,818 of those cases have been classified as cleared; 440 remain active and there have been 31 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. Among SCDC staff, there is a total of 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 448 of those cases have been classified as cleared; 51 remain active and there have been 2 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.