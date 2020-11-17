According to the report, AG Wilson says he feels fine and has no symptoms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Attorney General is quarantining after someone he was near tested positive for COVID-19.

Attorney General Alan Wilson found out Tuesday that he was near someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, so he plans to quarantine himself and work from home for the next 14 days.

Aides says he feels fine and has no symptoms but is taking this precaution to comply with CDC guidelines.

During lunch today, I was informed that I have potentially been in contact with someone COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and per our state guidelines I will be quarantined and working from from home for the next 14 days. — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) November 17, 2020

Wilson says he wants to announce this publicly because he wants to encourage everyone to follow the CDC guidelines on the pandemic.

TOP STORIES: