x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus

SC Attorney General to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19

According to the report, AG Wilson says he feels fine and has no symptoms.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson holds up a report detailing his plan to combat human trafficking in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Attorney General is quarantining after someone he was near tested positive for COVID-19.

Attorney General Alan Wilson found out Tuesday that he was near someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, so he plans to quarantine himself and work from home for the next 14 days. 

RELATED: 1,088 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths in SC

Aides says he feels fine and has no symptoms but is taking this precaution to comply with CDC guidelines.

Wilson says he wants to announce this publicly because he wants to encourage everyone to follow the CDC guidelines on the pandemic. 

TOP STORIES:

USC Apple store to be run by students, offer products and repairs

Kroger launches COVID-19 rapid antibody testing in SC on Nov. 18

Mardi Gras parades don't meet COVID guidelines, won't happen in 2021 city says

.