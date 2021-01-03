Bars and restaurants can serve past 11PM, but don't forget your mask

Gov. McMaster lifted the 'Last Call Order ' but that doesn't mean mask rules won't be enforced.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Monday, bars and restaurants will no longer have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

But other orders, in place due to the coronavirus, still apply.

Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins and his team at the Columbia Fire Department have been enforcing the city’s mask ordinance for over eight months. According to the chief, the department spends its evenings observing Columbia’s nightlife scene and making sure people standing in line are wearing their masks and businesses are following proper protocol.

“That’s still not going to deter us from going out and enforcing the mask ordinance," said Chief Jenkins. He also said this weekend, last weekend of February, around 60 $100 fines were issued in the city.

He says he hopes later bar service will help in some ways, “I’m hoping that that will help somewhat because you won’t have that small window of people trying to get into clubs or get into places. At least it will be extended out and maybe people can re-pace themselves.”