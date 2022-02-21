x
SC bill proposes $7,500 per fired employee fine for businesses with COVID-19 vaccine mandates

With fines up to $7,500 per fired employee, bill has business groups saying they'll sue.
Senator Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, stands on the Senate floor to discuss the repealing of the Base Load Review Act.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Republican leader in the South Carolina Senate is reviving a bill to prevent public employers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey's proposal also would fine a private company requiring the shot $7,500 per employee fired because of that mandate. 

A subcommittee approved the bill Thursday, sending it to the Senate Finance Committee. The House passed a similar bill in December. It did not have the fine for private employers. 

Business groups like the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce say they will fight the bill -- saying private companies should be able to decide without penalty whether to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

