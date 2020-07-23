x
coronavirus

SC buses will operate at 50% capacity, masks will be required, officials say

Buses will also be loaded back to front, and roof vents will be opened to maximize ventilation. Both students and drivers will need to wear masks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education announced changes for students who ride the bus to and from school for the upcoming school year.

Many districts in the state have started to submit plans for the school year, many of them choosing to begin the year virtually with plans to continue into a hybrid program later on in the year. 

Ridership on buses will be a maximum of 50% standard capacity, according to tweets from the department. 

According to the SC Department of Education, the changes in busing will be to help keep students and teachers safe. 

To view the DHEC and SCDE bus protocols, click here. 

