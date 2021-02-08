Coroners across the Midlands fear COVID-related deaths will spike

COVID cases are swiftly increasing across the nation, including in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID cases are swiftly increasing across the nation, with South Carolina becoming a hot spot. Now, coroners across the Midlands fear they could soon be seeing increased deaths in South Carolina as coronavirus cases rise.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford fears higher rates of COVID-19, along with low vaccination rates in the state, could increase the number of COVID victims coming through her office.

"I am concerned, and I don't think we are going to see the numbers immediately, I think when I look at the numbers for August, I think we are going to see some huge, huge spikes in Richland County," Rutherford said.

"The coroner's office never closes, and so it puts such a huge strain on our staff when we have these spike in cases because not only do we have COVID cases, we also have the regular deaths that happen."

Rutherford say COVID death rates were extremely high January through to March this year, saying 30% of deaths were COVID-19 related.

When asked for her predictions, she said, "I think its going to actually be worse, we now have variants of the virus."

Sabrina Gast from the South Carolina Coroners Association says they're ready for COVID-related death spikes. "We're still on standby, ready for fatality support, if they need those resources."

USC Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics Melissa Nolan says the combination of unvaccinated people, people not adhering to CDC guidelines, travel and the delta variant is the reason that state is seeing this COVID surge.