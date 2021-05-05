397 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths reported Wednesday, May 5, 2021

32.4% of South Carolinians have completed the vaccination process.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on May 3, 2021.

There were 397 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there is a total of 8,396 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 11 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 4 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,140 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations have decreased with 376 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, with 99 of those patients in intensive care and 54 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 483,975/97,860

Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,396/1,140

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,496,105

Vaccination totals (scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard)

Total doses received by SC residents: 2,971,922

Total SC residents with at least 1 vaccine: 1,738,928

Total SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 1,331,869

Percent of SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 32.4%

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

10,038 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

5.5% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.