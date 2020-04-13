COLUMBIA, S.C. — With medical supplies for health care workers still limited, the South Carolina Department of Education is lending a helping hand.



Health Science teachers are donating their medical supplies to facilities in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supplies include over 50,000 gloves and close to 10,000 face masks.

The teachers usually use the supplies to train high school students but since schools are not session, they decided the supplies should go to health care workers in need of the suuplies.

"Having a shortage of supplies in the health care field, especially for those on the front line, is something that is not acceptable so we just wanted to help out in any way we could," said Angel Clark, Health Science Education Associate with the S.C. Department of Education.



The program has donated to over 100 different hospitals and medical facilities in the state and they will continue to donate supplies until the crisis is over.



“With this virus, we don't know 100% about everything that is going on or about everything that is happening so just minimizing risks between both the patient and the health care worker is the best thing to do,” Clark said.

If a facility is need of supplies, they are encouraged to get into contact with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Here is a full list of the supplies donated and where they will be used.

PPE Donations by Secondary Health Science Programs as of 4/6/20:

Cross HS – VA Hospital Charleston

Fort Mill School District – Baxter Urgent Care, Interim Home Health & Hospice, Providence Home Care and Piedmont Hospital.

Swansea HS – LMC Primary Care – Swansea

Cheraw HS – McLeod Health ER – Cheraw, SC Highway Patrol, & Cheraw Police Department.

Conway HS – Conway Medical Center/Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital/Medicine Mart

Central HS – McLeod Medical Center – Cheraw

Woolard Technology Center – Kershaw Health

Catawba Ridge HS – Piedmont Medical Center

St. James HS – Tidelands Health

White Knoll HS – Still Hopes Retirement Community and Nursing Home

Pickens CTC – Anmed Cannon Health Hospital

Swofford CTC – Spartanburg Hospital

Lexington Technology Center – LMC Extended Care

Gilbert High School – LMC Extended Care

Pelion High School – LMC Extended Care

Woodmont High School – Bio Internal Medicine Practices – Greenville & Simpsonville.

Loris High School – McLeod Hospital – Loris

Greer High School – Upstate Prisma

Stratford HS – Lifecare Center of Charleston – Nursing Home

Cane Bay HS – East Cooper Medical Center

Battery Creek HS – Beaufort Memorial Occupational Health

Institute of Innovation – Cherokee Medical Center In Gaffney

Nationford HS – Atrium Health

West Ashley HS – St. Francis Hospital

Orangeburg Technology Center – Grove Park Hospice

Goose Creek HS – Lifecare Center of Charleston

Wando HS – Mt. Pleasant Police Department

McBee HS- Carolina Pines – Hartsville

Academy of Arts, Science, & Technology – Seacoast McLeod -

Buford High School- MUSC Lancaster

Darlington CTC – McLeod Health – Florence and Carolina Pines – Hartsville

West Florence HS & Florence CTC –McLeod Health – Florence

Carolina High and Academy – Prisma Upstate

Newberry CTC – Newberry Hospital

Anderson Institute of Technology – AnMed Health

River Bluff High School – Lutheran Homes of SC

Dorchester CCC- MUSC – Charleston

Applied Technology Center – Piedmont Medical Center EMS

Byrnes HS – Spartanburg Regional Health System

Springhill HS - Newberry Radiation Oncology Center

RD Anderson – Spartanburg Regional Medical Center

Greer HS – Prisma Upstate

Spring Valley High School – Kershaw Health

Academy for Careers and Technology – McLeod Loris Seacoast

Aiken CTC – Aiken Regional Medical Center

Cope Area Career Center – Bamberg Nursing Home/RMC Orangeburg

Academy for Arts Science and Technology – McLeod Seacoast Hospital and ER

Garret Academy of Technology – Donation Center on Montague

East Side HS – PRISMA Health Greenville

Blythewood HS- Office of Rural Health

May River HS – NHC Healthcare Blufton

Hillcrest HS – PRISMA Upstate

Approximate number of donations as of April 6, 2020:

Gloves 77,706 + 8600 = 87,706

Facemasks 7478 + 2677 = 10,155

Face Shields 1060 + 7 = 1067

Isolation gowns 4461 + 274 =5035

N95 Facemasks 652 + 34 =686

Other types of gowns 273

Shoe covers 5049 + 400 = 5449

Hairnets 3477 + 200 = 3677

Goggles/Safety Glasses 96 + 250 = 346