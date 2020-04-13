COLUMBIA, S.C. — With medical supplies for health care workers still limited, the South Carolina Department of Education is lending a helping hand.
Health Science teachers are donating their medical supplies to facilities in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The supplies include over 50,000 gloves and close to 10,000 face masks.
The teachers usually use the supplies to train high school students but since schools are not session, they decided the supplies should go to health care workers in need of the suuplies.
"Having a shortage of supplies in the health care field, especially for those on the front line, is something that is not acceptable so we just wanted to help out in any way we could," said Angel Clark, Health Science Education Associate with the S.C. Department of Education.
The program has donated to over 100 different hospitals and medical facilities in the state and they will continue to donate supplies until the crisis is over.
“With this virus, we don't know 100% about everything that is going on or about everything that is happening so just minimizing risks between both the patient and the health care worker is the best thing to do,” Clark said.
If a facility is need of supplies, they are encouraged to get into contact with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Here is a full list of the supplies donated and where they will be used.
PPE Donations by Secondary Health Science Programs as of 4/6/20:
Cross HS – VA Hospital Charleston
Fort Mill School District – Baxter Urgent Care, Interim Home Health & Hospice, Providence Home Care and Piedmont Hospital.
Swansea HS – LMC Primary Care – Swansea
Cheraw HS – McLeod Health ER – Cheraw, SC Highway Patrol, & Cheraw Police Department.
Conway HS – Conway Medical Center/Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital/Medicine Mart
Central HS – McLeod Medical Center – Cheraw
Woolard Technology Center – Kershaw Health
Catawba Ridge HS – Piedmont Medical Center
St. James HS – Tidelands Health
White Knoll HS – Still Hopes Retirement Community and Nursing Home
Pickens CTC – Anmed Cannon Health Hospital
Swofford CTC – Spartanburg Hospital
Lexington Technology Center – LMC Extended Care
Gilbert High School – LMC Extended Care
Pelion High School – LMC Extended Care
Woodmont High School – Bio Internal Medicine Practices – Greenville & Simpsonville.
Loris High School – McLeod Hospital – Loris
Greer High School – Upstate Prisma
Stratford HS – Lifecare Center of Charleston – Nursing Home
Cane Bay HS – East Cooper Medical Center
Battery Creek HS – Beaufort Memorial Occupational Health
Institute of Innovation – Cherokee Medical Center In Gaffney
Nationford HS – Atrium Health
West Ashley HS – St. Francis Hospital
Orangeburg Technology Center – Grove Park Hospice
Goose Creek HS – Lifecare Center of Charleston
Wando HS – Mt. Pleasant Police Department
McBee HS- Carolina Pines – Hartsville
Academy of Arts, Science, & Technology – Seacoast McLeod -
Buford High School- MUSC Lancaster
Darlington CTC – McLeod Health – Florence and Carolina Pines – Hartsville
West Florence HS & Florence CTC –McLeod Health – Florence
Carolina High and Academy – Prisma Upstate
Newberry CTC – Newberry Hospital
Anderson Institute of Technology – AnMed Health
River Bluff High School – Lutheran Homes of SC
Dorchester CCC- MUSC – Charleston
Applied Technology Center – Piedmont Medical Center EMS
Byrnes HS – Spartanburg Regional Health System
Springhill HS - Newberry Radiation Oncology Center
RD Anderson – Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
Greer HS – Prisma Upstate
Spring Valley High School – Kershaw Health
Academy for Careers and Technology – McLeod Loris Seacoast
Aiken CTC – Aiken Regional Medical Center
Cope Area Career Center – Bamberg Nursing Home/RMC Orangeburg
Academy for Arts Science and Technology – McLeod Seacoast Hospital and ER
Garret Academy of Technology – Donation Center on Montague
East Side HS – PRISMA Health Greenville
Blythewood HS- Office of Rural Health
May River HS – NHC Healthcare Blufton
Hillcrest HS – PRISMA Upstate
Approximate number of donations as of April 6, 2020:
Gloves 77,706 + 8600 = 87,706
Facemasks 7478 + 2677 = 10,155
Face Shields 1060 + 7 = 1067
Isolation gowns 4461 + 274 =5035
N95 Facemasks 652 + 34 =686
Other types of gowns 273
Shoe covers 5049 + 400 = 5449
Hairnets 3477 + 200 = 3677
Goggles/Safety Glasses 96 + 250 = 346