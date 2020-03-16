COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Mental Health Facilities are continuing to operate as officials keep a close eye on the coronavirus.

Street Squad checked in with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) to find out how the coronavirus is impacting them.

At this time, there's been no positive or presumptive cases of coronavirus at their facilities.

The state department sent News 19 in an email, " All SCDMH inpatient facilities (hospitals and nursing homes), SCDMH community mental health centers and the Department’s administrative offices and support facilities remain open."

They have been limiting the amount of visitors and passes for in-patient facilities. At this time, they're allowing compassion visits for those in hospice. All others need to call the office before coming to the facility. Visitors are also going through health screenings.

The state department of mental health are asking patients who are sick to stay home and reschedule their appointments.

While patients may need to cancel appointments and reschedule, the department wants to ensure patients continue to receive their prescribed psychiatric medications.

For those who have questions, they are asked to call their local mental health center or clinic.

SCDMH also tells News 19, "While all components of the agency are taking precautions to protect patients, residents and staff from exposure to the novel coronavirus, the Department has no plans to close or limit the hours of operations of its facilities."

Officials say while they are still open at this time, they're considering other means, such as video chats, to provide services for their patients.

If that change comes, News 19 will provide that information as soon as it becomes available.

The department continues to post updates on the coronavirus and how it's affecting them. For more information from the department, you can head to their website.

