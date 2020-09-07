1,723 new confirmed SC virus cases, 22 additional confirmed deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548, probable cases to 143, confirmed deaths to 897 and 7 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has now passed 50,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as the state continues to see near record amounts of new cases and deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced 1,723 new confirmed cases and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

There was also one new probably case. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548, probable cases to 143, confirmed deaths to 897 and 7 probable deaths.

There are currently 1,433 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Nineteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Charleston (4), Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Edgefield (1), Greenville (5), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Richland (1) counties, and three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dorchester (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (30), Allendale (9), Anderson (23), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (5), Beaufort (40), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (3), Charleston (325), Cherokee (11), Chester (6), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (8), Colleton (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (63), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (6), Florence (34), Georgetown (34), Greenville (208), Greenwood (20), Hampton (5), Horry (194), Jasper (6), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (23), Lee (3), Lexington (66), Marion (9), Marlboro (2), McCormick (4), Newberry (10), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (46), Pickens (30), Richland (125), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (48), Union (5), Williamsburg (6), York (66)

The one new probable case was Lancaster County (1).

This graph below shows the number of daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina since March. The dotted line shows the moving average.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, a total of 507,870 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested Wednesday statewide was 8,350 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.6%.

Nearly 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 99 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Thusrday morning, 2,648 inpatient hospital beds are available and 8,058 are in use, which is a 75.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 8,058 inpatient beds currently used, 1,433 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

The graphic below shows the daily total of hospital beds in use treating coronavirus patients or suspected patients since June 1. The dotted line represents the moving average.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.