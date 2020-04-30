COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 220 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional deaths.



This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,095 and those who have died to 244.



Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Lexington (2), and Richland (1) counties. Three occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Cherokee (2), Chester (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (9), Colleton (1), Darlington (13), Dillon (5), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (2), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (36), Greenwood (3), Horry (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (5), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (16), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (5), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13)



DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

At-risk Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts

To ensure all South Carolinians receive the most current information about protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19, DHEC says it is continuing to provide important updates and resources through TV and radio public service announcements; community telebriefings; local partnerships with faith-based groups; billboards and advertisements; social media; and coordination with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, Department of Aging, Office of Rural Health, and others.

This week, the agency helped provide 19,500 COVID-19 information cards to the S.C. Office of Aging that it will use to distribute to clients across the state. DHEC continues to continue to focus outreach efforts to those who are at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of Thursday morning, DHEC said 4,512 hospital beds are available and 6,894 are in use, which is a 60.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Of the 6,894 beds currently used, 307 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 29, DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory has conducted 15,251 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,009 were positive and 13,242 were negative. A total of 56,512 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

DHEC says evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.

Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

