SC sets record with 24 virus deaths in a day, number of hospitalizations

Officials announced 1,497 new confirmed virus cases and 24 more confirmed deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina set a record for the one day total of coronavirus deaths and the number of people hospitalized from the virus, as the spike in cases hasn't started slowing down.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,497 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 24 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable deaths.

There are currently 1,160 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

There were also 6 probable virus cases and 4 probable deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 37,809, probable cases to 110, confirmed deaths to 759, and 7 probable deaths.

Eighteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

Five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Laurens (1), Berkeley (1), Horry (1), and Charleston (1) counties, and one death occurred in a young adult from Charleston County (1).

The probable deaths occurred in individuals whose age categories are still being determined from Calhoun (1), Cherokee (1), Greenville (1), and Horry (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (20), Allendale (2), Anderson (27), Bamberg (5), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (87), Calhoun (11), Charleston (266), Cherokee (4), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (5), Colleton (4), Darlington (7), Dillon (3), Dorchester (71), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (31), Georgetown (32), Greenville (107), Greenwood (12), Horry (228), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (19), Laurens (17), Lee (4), Lexington (83), Marion (5), Marlboro (5), Newberry (12), Oconee (11), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (20), Richland (104), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (22), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (52)

The number of new probable cases by county are listed below.

Calhoun (1), Cherokee (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Kershaw (2)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, officials say a total of 429,692 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 7,834 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.1%.

More than 45 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of the agency's efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.

Currently, there are 49 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly.

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Wedensday morning, 2,801 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,815 are in use, which is a 73.62% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Of the 7,815 inpatient beds currently used, 1,160 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.