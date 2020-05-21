COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced 199 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,379 and those who have died to 416.

Six of the nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Lee (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties. Three of the nine deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dillon (1), Florence (1), and Lee (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (4), Charleston (7), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (13), Florence (13), Greenville (27), Greenwood (4), Horry (13), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (8), Lee (3), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (8), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (13), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (6), York (7)

55 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 55 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

More than 140 Permanent Testing Sites Across the State

In addition to the mobile testing events, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. Find a location near you – including address, hours of operation an additional details – at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

DHEC Trains National Guard EMTs to Conduct Nasal Specimen Collection

Today, staff from DHEC’s Bureau of EMS conducted training for COVID-19 specimen collection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Richland County. All 25 of the military detachment’s EMTs received training in collecting nasal and oral swabs from individuals for COVID-19 testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 20, a total of 148,901 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,142 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,199 are in use, which is a 69.62% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,199 inpatient beds currently used, 438 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

