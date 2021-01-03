SC event capacity permit restriction lifted, venues talk about future plans

News 19 checked in with different stadiums and venues in the area to see if this affects what they're doing in the future.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — News 19 checked in with several stadiums and venues to see if their plans would be changing since the capacity rule has been lifted for the state.

Previously, in order for you to have an event with more than 250 people, you would need a permit from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Governor McMaster lifted the rule starting Monday, March 1st. The governor answered a question about why he made the decision on Monday.

"We are vaccinating more and more. People know how to be careful. Watching those numbers, it was time to move those limitations, the 11 o'clock last call and also on the size of gatherings at 250, we removed that as well," said McMaster. "But we're still counting on the people of South Carolina to use their common sense. We all know what the rules are but we need to take care of our citizens and take of our neighbors."

With the change, News 19 checked in with different stadiums and venues in the area to see if this affects what they're doing in the future.

The University of South Carolina said in an email:

"We are discussing whether any changes will be made in response to the action, but we don't anticipate any significant changes. All of our decisions regarding capacity at university events have centered around protecting public health, and that will remain our number one consideration."

Colonial Life Arena says they're continuing to follow the safety protocols they have on their website.

This includes things like wearing a mask at all times unless you're eating or drinking and having sanitation stations around the arena. The arena tells WLTX they will be sticking with their current socially distant plan for their In Life Comedy Tour event in April.

For the Columbia Fireflies, they're still figuring out what will be happening at the ballpark for this season. They're working with the City of Columbia, South Carolina and Major League Baseball for their plan.

News 19 reached out to the Governor's Office. They say they have confidence owners and operators of venues at big stadiums will take appropriate steps to ensure safety.

The Governor's Office said in an email:

While approval will no longer be required by the Department of Commerce, it is recommended that organizers of large gatherings implement the following, previously mandatory, safety guidelines:

Limit attendance of large gatherings to either 50% of the event space’s posted occupancy limit or fewer than 250 people

All employees, customers, patrons, suppliers, vendors, visitors or other people in attendance at a large gathering should wear a face covering

Organizers, operators, owners, or hosts of a large gathering shall take reasonable steps to incorporate, implement, comply with, and adhere to any relevant sanitation, “social distancing,” and hygiene guidelines established by the CDC, DHEC, or any other state or federal public health officials.

Events previously approved by the Department of Commerce that have not yet taken place are encouraged to follow the same guidelines.