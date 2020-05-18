LEXINGTON, S.C. — Gyms in South Carolina are now allowed to reopen here in the Palmetto State while using several safety guidelines.

It's been a difficult past month and a half for gyms across the state. For the past month and a half, close-contact businesses such as gyms, barbershops, and salons have been closed.

Last Monday, Governor Henry McMaster made the announcement close-contact businesses would be able to reopen on May 18th.

Stacie Stambolitis, the director at Wolf's Fitness in Lexington, says they were anticipating the day they would be able to reopen their doors.

"Everybody's back. Everybody is happy to be back. I don't know who's happier, us or them," said Stambolitis.

The director says they're following several social distancing and cleaning guidelines at the gym.

This includes people wiping down their equipment before and after each use.

Doors have been propped open so people are not having to touch doors to open them.

Folks are being told not to congregate and to keep distance between other people who are working out on machines.

"They're just happy it's open. If they have to follow guidelines to get back in the gym, they're willing to do it," explained Stambolitis.

Tina Keel, who works out at Wolf's Fitness, says being at the gym is a game changer.

"A first step in getting back to the hundred percent normalcy, this is awesome," said Keel.

Keel, who's spent many years at the gym, says she's happy to be back because she's had difficulty working out at home.

"At home workouts for me is hard. Getting back in and getting the cardio and the weights and everything is just awesome. Just being around people is just so good," explained Keel.

Customers at the gym are being asked to bring their own workout towels and to not share equipment.

Stambolitis says they hope to bring back other programs in the near future.

"We have not brought our classes back yet," said Stambolitis. "We'll slowly incorporate the group fitness classes back in and slowly and hopefully incorporate childcare back into the facility with those who have children. We are looking forward to the day we can be back to normal."