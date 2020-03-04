COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic later this afternoon.

McMaster will be joined by state public health officials at 4:30 P.M. at the state's emergency operations center. WLTX will have live coverage in the video player above, on TV, and on the News19 WLTX Facebook page.

It's unclear what McMaster will say exactly. The briefings do typically give an update on the state's number of cases and other parts of the response effort.

Particularly unknown is whether he will issue a statewide 'stay-at-home' order. Multiple politicians, including mayors and state legislators, have asked McMaster to reconsider his stance and issue one.

RELATED: SC governor orders DHEC to give updated virus cases by zip code

RELATED: SC governor shuts down non-essential businesses statewide

South Carolina is one of just a handful of states which hasn't. On Wednesday, two other states who'd held out on issuing those orders, Florida and Georgia, finally put those restrictions in place.

RELATED: Sen. Harpootlian joins lawmakers urging Gov. McMaster to issue stay-at-home order

RELATED: Lawmakers push Governor to implement stay-at-home order, want to consider increase to unemployment benefits

In the last week, he ordered non-essential businesses to close and shuttered beaches and public boat ramps statewide. On Friday, he said ordered the state's health agency to release coronavirus numbers by zip code, including estimates of those who have symptoms but are unaware.

Coronavirus Basic Facts

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.