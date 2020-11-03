COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster continues to urge calm as the state and the nation continue to deal withe the ongoing coronavirus situation.

McMaster spoke briefly to reporters Wednesday afternoon about the state's ongoing response to the viral outbreak. The governor said as of right now, there's no change to the state's response from where we were a few days ago.

"There remains no cause for public alarm," McMaster said. "Public events shouldn't be cancelled. Schools should remain open, state government officers will remain open."

He also said people should be mindful of the concerns, but shouldn't radically change their plans.

So far, McMaster has not declared a state of emergency, as some other states have done. As of late Wednesday, there were 2 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8 presumptive positive cases in South Carolina.

What is the Coronavirus?

Conaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.