COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is holding another meeting Wednesday of his task force designed to quickly and safely reopen the state.

McMaster and and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will meet with the “Response” component of AccelerateSC at 2 p.m. WLTX will have live coverage in the video player above and on the WLTX Facebook page.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Tim Scott will also take part in the meeting toward the end and will join the governor for a news conference following the meeting. The entire meeting is expected to last between two and three hours.

AccelerateSC is comprised of 5 components: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

The group is expected to discuss safely protocols and for a variety of industries, including restaurants. They'll also discuss access for businesses to personal protective equipment, and workforce concerns about childcare, online training, and persistent unemployment.

At the end of last week, the The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association gave the governor some suggested guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality industry. Some of the deas submitted were posting signage asking those with a fever or cough to not come in, installing touchless hand sanitizers at the door, putting a Plexiglas barrier at host stands and potentially changing to single use utensils or menus.

On Tuesday, the group discussed safety protocols for all citizens. Dr. Joan Duwve, South Carolina's Director of Public Health, said masking and testing are critically important.

Dr. David Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina, said the need for more diagnostic and antibody testing is necessary to get a wider scope of how the virus spreads and how the state will be able reopen in the future.

