COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give a update on the state's response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the state.

McMaster is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. from the state's emergency operations center and will be joined by state public health officials. WLTX will carry that address live in the video player that will be embedded on this article, on our Facebook page, and on our TV station.

As of the last update from DHEC, the state's health agency, there were 60 cases of coronavirus statewide in 14 counties. The largest number is in Kershaw County, where 25 total cases have been reported. No other county is in double-digits.

In his last address on Tuesday, McMaster banned all in-restaurant dining, limiting those businesses to takeout, delivery, and drive-thru only. He also waived a number of regulations to speed up response, delayed the state tax deadline until June 1, and ordered the National Guard to begin planning for how they could make makeshift medical facilities if needed.

McMaster also requested that stores limit the number of essential supplies, such as cleaning materials and paper products, could be given to customers

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.