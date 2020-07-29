SC governor to give update on coronavirus at 4PM

The state continues to see a high rate of infections and of deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus.

McMaster announced he will be holding a briefing at 4 p.m. at the state's emergency operations center. WLTX will have live coverage of the event online and on-air.

It's not known what he will be announcing or discussing or if he plans to issue any executive orders. He will be joined by state health officials, however.

As of Wednesday's update from the state's health agency, DHEC, the state had 1,666 new cases and 48 confirmed deaths. That gives the state a total of 85,423 confirmed cases and 1,551 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

McMaster hasn't adjusted coroanvirus restrictions since earlier this month when he announced his "last call" executive order. That mandated that alcohol sales at bars to stop each night at 11 p.m.

The governor said young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission.

The governor’s order did not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

Businesses who violate the order could lose their alcohol license.

McMaster has so far resisted putting in place a statewide mask mandate as some other governors have but he also hasn't blocked local governments from passing their own orders. Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has resisted those measures, even taking several mayors in the state to court.

McMaster has also been in a back and forth this month over reopening of South Carolina schools. He believes each district must offer a five-day a week in person option to parents so adults can go to work and for the benefit to the students.

But some teachers groups and parents bristled at that idea because of the rapid spread of the virus over the last seven weeks. Most school districts are planning now to reopen in late August or early September, but most are not planning five-day a week to begin with. Many have said they'll transition to that as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, McMaster reiterated his call on Twitter.

"While virtual school will be a great solution for many families, for others, especially single parents, that will simply not be an option," he said. "We must offer the choice of in person instruction for every family who needs it. What do you think?"