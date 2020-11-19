SC governor to give update on COVID fight at 5:30PM

Gov. Henry McMaster will also be encouraging people to have a safe holiday season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic today as cases in the state are rising again.

McMaster is set to speak at 5:30 p.m. from the state's emergency operations center. WLTX will have live coverage when that happens.

McMaster's office says he will be joined by state health officials and will also be encouraging South Carolinians to prepare for a safe holiday season. It's unclear if he plans on issuing any new executive orders.

Medical experts nationwide are concerned about a surge in coronavirus cases during next week's Thanksgiving gatherings and next month's Christmas celebrations. In South Carolina, cases in the state are on the rise again, and the average over the last week has resembled the numbers not seen since late July and August, toward the end of peak of the pandemic in the state.

The numbers released Thursday by DHEC showed there were 1,410 new cases and 17 additional deaths. South Carolina has seen 9 out of the last 10 days of more than 1,000 cases. The last time there was a stretch like that was back on early August.

The Centers for Disease Control said during a press briefing Thursday that traveling could increase someone's chances of getting or spreading COVID-19. Officials with the CDC urged that its guidance is strongly recommended, but not enforced.

"More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last 7 days," the CDC said on its website Thursday. "As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with."

If someone is considering traveling next week, the CDC requests individuals ask the following important questions before heading out:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination?

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19?

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers?

During the 14 days before traveling, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?