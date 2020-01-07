SC Governor to update state's response to the coronavirus

South Carolina has seen a dramatic spike in cases over the last several weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic today as the state continues to see a sharp rise in cases.

McMaster will be joined by public health officials at 4:30 p.m. from the state's emergency operations center. WLTX will have live coverage of the event.

The latest numbers available on the virus are from Tuesday, when a record 1,741 new virus cases were reported as well as 17 additional deaths.

State health officials have said while some of the rise can be attributed to increased testing, much of the gain seen since early June is due to community spread. Young people are the biggest reason for the jump, with the majority of new cases being people under the age of 30. But many of their symptoms appears to be mild.

McMaster has said that a statewide mask rule would be impractical but did not oppose local jurisdictions passing their own version of the rule. Multiple cities in the Midlands have passed mask requirements, and more continue to do so each day.