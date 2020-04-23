LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking people to pay more attention to pedestrian safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the pandemic started, people have been staying at home in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says they've seen more foot traffic recently.

"More and more families are stuck at home and their escape and their stress relief is to get out and exercise," said Trooper Jones. "As we see the warmer months come upon as we move into May, we start our motorcycle safety awareness month. As we see the weather improve, we're going to see more motorcycles on our highways, we're going to see more pedestrians being outdoors as more and more families are stuck at home."

The South Carolina Highway patrol says more people have been using sidewalks, crosswalks, and bridges to get their exercise.

Troopers believe drivers should be more mindful more people and other cars will be out.

Both drivers and pedestrians can do their part to make sure everyone is safe.

"As we drive around, we need to look after each other," explained Trooper Jones.

Those exercising outside should wear reflective clothing, stay on the sidewalk and run facing traffic while they're out.

"Never walk out in the roadway. Utilize the sidewalks, utilize some of these walking trails, but if you have to been in a roadway, we'd like to say be safe and be seen," said Trooper Jones.

Troopers believe it's important you pay attention on the roadway so no one gets hurt.

"For us as law enforcement officers, especially as troopers, we see highway fatalities pretty much on a daily basis. We don't see a number. We see a husband or a wife or a son or daughter. When we knock on those doors, we see the direct reflection of what that devastation can cause."

Trooper Jones goes on to say, "As you drive around, wear your seat belt, slow down, reduce your speed because at the end of the day, we want to get through this all safe and sound."

