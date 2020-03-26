COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Hospital Association is working to identify resources for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, including equipment and personnel.

The organization has launched a new page to recruit retired or out-of-work healthcare workers willing to support South Carolina hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, they also recognized the importance of protective equipment and turnaround on testing.

RELATED: Coronavirus in South Carolina: real time updates

RELATED: Columbia to consider stay-at-home order for all residents

According to SCHA, they will continuously update the page initiatives and opportunities.

To learn about the telehealth initiative, as well as coronavirus drive-thru testing, click here.

RELATED: List: School meal programs in South Carolina due to coronavirus closings

RELATED: Riverbanks Zoo to remain closed through the end of April1

With so many people at home, and so many healthcare professionals working tiresley, the SCHA has put together resources about stress management during this time.

To see the latest information SCHA has on COVID-19, click here.