SC hospital leaders brace for holiday COVID-19 surge, as travelers return home

More than one million passengers passed through U.S. airports this weekend, raising alarm for health officials who fear a holiday COVID-19 surge may soon follow.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the Columbia Metropolitan Airport Sunday, bags whisked across the floor, packed and ready for their next destination.

For Hulda Einarsdottir, that destination was home.

“We went to Iceland to be there over the holidays with our family because our whole family lives there,” Einarsdottir said.

The Irmo mom said she’s been apart from family for months due to the coronavirus and, like many, decided on a small get together.

“It was just amazing because as everyone knows the U.S. has been closed since March, and my family has not been allowed to come visit us, or be with us or do anything like that,” Einarsdottir said.

According to TSA data, more than one million U.S. passengers traveled this holiday weekend, but, as people return home, health officials fear a surge in coronavirus cases could follow with hospitals already under pressure.

“Our facilities are beginning to reach serious capacity, and we do have concerns about the ability to care for all patients and communities,” Schipp Ames with the S.C. Hospital Association said.

After the Fourth of July holiday, the state saw a spike in cases. Now, Ames fears Thanksgiving and New Years’ travel will bring a surge on top of a surge with cases already mounting.

“There is a direct correlation after these gatherings,” Ames said. “You can look at the data and see within 10 to 14 days, which is about the time takes for COVID to start having impact and symptoms, that’s when we start to see these spikes in hospitalizations, spikes in cases, when our hospitals start to have issues with capacity, and that’s where we are now.”

On Sunday, the State Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported just over 78 percent of the state’s hospital ICU beds were in use. 77 percent of inpatients beds were taken.

“I think we had the highest number of COVID hospitalizations on December 30th with over 2,000, so we’re still seeing new numbers and new spikes happen,” Ames said. “So, we’re working very closely with DHEC, with the National Guard, with other partners on how we can expand capacity in this state.”