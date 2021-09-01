SC hospital patients 65 and older to be offered COVID vaccine

The group was added to Phase 1A Friday, the highest priority group in the state, in efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Patients in all South Carolina hospitals will now be offered the coronavirus vaccine.

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) made the announcement Friday of the new addition to Phase 1A. Eligible patients must be 65 and older and COVID-free.

"It's part of the DHEC effort to speed up the number of South Carolinians that are looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's Interim Public Health Director. "I think we're making good progress."

To date, 62,632 South Carolinians have received their first dose of the vaccine. 7,698 have received their second dose.

"We certainly want to see a 100% utilization rate and also as close to 100% acceptance as we can," said Traxler.

Want to know what COVID-19 vaccine phase you're in? DHEC has a detailed listing of phases, along with the answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions at https://t.co/1yAO5zOVvr. #scvaccines #scvaxfacts pic.twitter.com/GkXs6aZbKv — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 7, 2021

In an effort to get more people vaccinated, DHEC is also bringing in more help.

They expect more medical professionals to be able to give the vaccine as soon as next week.

"Right now, any licensed medical professional for whom its in their scope of practice to perform vaccinations or allowed to vaccinate in South Carolina," said Traxler. "This includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists and paramedics."

South Carolina has received a total of 146,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine. 69,057 first and second doses have been administered and roughly 83,844 appointments are scheduled for Phase 1a individuals to receive their shots.



Listen to the full update here: https://t.co/QHbR7RW7rS — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 8, 2021

The following week, retail pharmacies across the state will have vaccines available. Certain locations will begin the distribution.

"Then eventually hopefully all of those pharmacies starting a week and a half from now," said Traxler.

DHEC says starting Monday, January 11, certain doctors offices will be receiving the vaccine, along with urgent care and DHEC sites across the state.

"We are working with our regional DHEC partners in those health departments to stand up some clinics," said Traxler. "I believe there will be between six and eight that will begin receiving vaccines next week and will be beginning vaccination clinics of different types depending on the region and the need in that area."

DHEC is urging health care workers to make their vaccination appointment by next Friday, January 15.

The agency says they are still working on finalizing the process for recipients of Phase 1B, which includes those 75 and older with or without underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers.