Decline in COVID-related hospitalizations a sign of hope as vaccine access expands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a challenging year for hospitals, a promising sign is emerging.

Fewer people are being hospitalized for the coronavirus in South Carolina, giving staff more room to breathe.

“Hospitals are in much better position than they were earlier on in the year,” John Williams with the S.C. Hospital Association said. “Surge has dwindled down a bit. Hospitals are still seeing COVID patients. However, it’s much more manageable.”

He believes the vaccines are a big factor in the change. Also, “I believe it’s, in part, individuals following CDC guidelines.”

The news comes as restrictions continue to loosen, raising concern for a possible rise in cases.

“We see a lot of large gatherings and really don’t know what to make of it thus far,” Williams said. “There’s always concern of another surge due to everyone not having access to the vaccine right now.”

He said, for now, the biggest focus for hospitals is expanding vaccine access, despite an inconsistent supply.