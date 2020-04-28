SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The South Carolina Department of Corrections recently donated more than two thousand masks, made by inmates, to be given to the state's homeless population during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the department's director Bryan Stirling, inmates volunteered to make the masks and can produce about eight-to-nine thousand a week.

"Well, I think it means a lot for the Department of Corrections, but for the folks that are incarcerated, you know, they can stand a little taller and be a little proud that they've given back," Stirling said. "They always, obviously, have not always made the right choices in life...that's led them to the Department of Corrections, but in this case they, most of them, turn their life around and they just want to give back and help people and, frankly, they may be helping a loved one."

Stirling says inmates and staff are also given masks to stay protected.

As for the donations, shelters and charities across the state are distributing them to those in need.

