Columbia mayor issues state of emergency due to the rapid spread of COVID

Mayor Steve Benjamín announced Wednesday a mask mandate for all Richland 1 public and private schools.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced a state of emergency in the city that includes a mask mandate for schools within the city limits, in what he says is an effort to protect children from COVID-19.

During his press conference on August 4th, the mayor said, "In two weeks, across this community tens of thousands of young people will be required to go back to school."

Mayor Benjamin said something needed to be done to protect kids returning to class. If approved the city's mask mandate will affect 43 elementary and middle schools, almost all in in Richland School District One, as well as one school in Richland Two, as well as private schools and daycares. It would be in effect for 61 days from its passing.

State local educators and a parent to get talked about their reactions to his mandate.

Aaron Bishop, Richland One School Board Chair said he agrees with Mayor Benjamin, saying, "All means all, being that the fact, children under 12 cannot get vaccinated, I think the leadership should do everything we can to protect them."

He went on to say, "Its very critical because, I think children are 30% of our population but 100% of our future. This is all about preserving our tomorrow."

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon didn't specifically endorse the mandate, but said in a statement, "We will encourage our students and staff to wear masks, which public health officials advise to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We also urge everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to get vaccinated."

The South Carolina Department of Education was less committal to the city's plan with spokesperson Ryan Brown saying, "Until such time as the court makes a ruling or the General Assembly amends or rescinds the proviso, we will uphold the law."

Foster parent, Roy Brasley, says the re-implantation of masks is a good idea. "I am a foster parent, and I have children that also go to district one… so I think it's a great idea," said Brasley.