SC National Guard at Orangburg hospital to help with COVID-19

The Guard is helping to put up temporary tents to help with possible overflow of coronavirus patients.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Currently 480 soldiers and airmen have been deployed throughout the state of South Carolina to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and in Orangeburg that’s no exception.

At the Regional Medical Center, the South Carolina National Guard has been brought in to assist in helping with the building up and tearing down of tents needed for testing with COVID-19.

To help with the process, the Regional Medical Center requested a minimum of 10 soldiers to be on site to help with the completion of the building of the tents.

The hospital has setup multiple tents to help with the increase in coronavirus cases in the county the past several weeks, causing the medical center to nearly exceed capacity in the COVID-19 wing.

The Regional Medical Center issued the statement below.