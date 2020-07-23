SC National Guard continues to help fight COVID-19

The South Carolina National Guard has been activated since mid-March supporting any needs related to the coronavirus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since mid-March the South Carolina National Guard has been among the front line heroes helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

"We feel like we're saving lives and anything we can do to restore the health of South Carolina we're all for," Brigadier General Brad Owens said.

The South Carolina National Guard continues to play a major role in supporting any needs related to COVID-19. From distributing personal protective equipment, to setting up testing sites and even sending medics to the front lines at the hospitals.

"We've got 40 medics right now that are either working within the hospital system or working closely with the hospital system and we are bringing on additional medics each day as we speak," Owens said.

Owens said sending medics can make a big difference in the hospitals.

"The National Guard has stepped up to go in and assist and what my medical personnel are telling me is that for every one medic that goes into a hospital and works the floor, as they call it, that's one additional COVID patient that could be treated or taken care of," Owens said.

Owens said their medics can do a list of things within the hospital to help with staffing surges.

"When we say we are providing five medics to this hospital or five medics to that hospital or two here or whatever that doesn't sound like a lot," Owens said. "It's not really a lot, but that is one additional patient that is getting treated."

The guard also works to identify additional bed spaces and facilities if needed.

"I think if we could get through the rough spot right now and help the hospitals with some of these staffing needs then I think we are hopefully going to get over the hurdle," Owens said.