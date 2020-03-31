COLUMBIA, S.C. — One South Carolina law firm is working to help those who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center says their work is more policy driven. They look at policies that affect people who are living with low-income or are living in poverty.

Sue Berkowitz is the director of the non-profit.

"Whenever something like this happens, whether it's a natural disaster or pandemic, it always has a greater impact on people who are living paycheck to paycheck, who didn't have a paycheck to begin with," said Berkowitz. "We address issues that are impacting the community."

The director believes the best thing they can do now is to see how the programs are working and get out the information that will help out people and their families.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, the law firm has been getting a lot of calls.

"First we wanted to make sure that people would not be evicted or foreclosed against. Wanted to make sure utilities weren't shut off," explained Berkowitz.

One of the things SC Appleseed has been concerned about is the ability for people to feed their families. They checked in with school districts after school were closed. Many children in the Palmetto State get many of their meals when they come to school.

One of the main questions they're getting are from employers who want to protect or help their employees.

"My heart swelled with these calls because they made me realize that people, while their businesses are struggling, they're also very concerned about the people that worked for them."

Many owners tell the non-profit they want to know more about unemployment insurance. Berkowitz says people are not sure what to do if they have to let go of an employee and having to pay the unemployment insurance tax.

"...Let them know if they called the Department of Employment and Workforce, or reached out through their account to let them know that they were closing because of COVID-19, that they wouldn't even be charged against their accounts and really helps some of them think through, well especially for restaurants, you really may want to stay open for as long as possible," said Berkowitz.

Berkowitz says owners should make sure employees are getting resources for unemployment but also have a job for them to come back to.

Many other people are asking about SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits.

The director said SNAP benefits are available and people are wanting to know how to apply.

"...For them to also understand how they're unemployment may impact their SNAP benefits or whether or not they can get TANF benefits. Which if you have children in the household, you can get benefits through TANF to get a small stipend of cash."

Some people who are living in hotels are now worried about being evicted.

"What we've said to them is that they need to be reaching out to the Governor's Office and seeing if he would issue an executive order to protect people so people don't get kicked out on the streets."

The law firm says people are also concerned about having access to healthcare, having the ability to get tested, not being cut off medicaid and having translators available for them. The non-profit's team has been working on finding the answers people need to help their family.

SC Appleseed has resources available on their website for many questions people are asking. You can find those resources by clicking here.

