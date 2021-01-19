SC pharmacies and vaccination appointments: What you need to know

Publix was booked for coronavirus vaccination in South Carolina within the first couple of hours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several pharmacies in South Carolina have talked about their plans to help provide the coronavirus vaccine to people in the Palmetto State.

News 19's Vaccine Team checked in with several pharmacies to find out what their plans are for administering the vaccine.

Publix

Publix is already fully booked with coronavirus vaccination appointments in South Carolina within the first day appointments were made available.

On Monday, January 18th, the large grocery store chain announced there pharmacies would be helping in the vaccination effort in the Palmetto State. Publix is receiving the Moderna vaccine from the state.

People would be able to sign up for appointments at one of 42 pharmacies across the state. Vaccinations will begin Wednesday, January 20th.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine include those who are 70 and older, people living in long-term care facilities, healthcare workers and and South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Officials with Publix confirmed 100 doses of the vaccine were made available from the state to each store.

On Tuesday morning, the first day people were able to schedule appointments, all locations had been fully booked.

Publix said on their website, "Additional appointments will be announced as Publix receives more inventory. Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy."

For more on Publix's effort to help vaccinate people in South Carolina, click here.

CVS Pharmacy

The News 19 Vaccine Team also checked in with CVS on their distribution plan.

At this time, they're only vaccinating those at long-term care facilities.

CVS said in a statement, "Per an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states. The minute that program is turned on, we'll be ready to go."

Once the vaccine comes to retail settings, CVS says they'll offer them on an appointment basis.

People will be able to schedule appointments online, through their app or by phone through an 800 number.

CVS says they will the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month.