Near record 2,205 SC virus cases, total cases pass 60,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina nearly set a new record for coronavirus cases, Richland and Charleston Counties did set a record, and the state hit an all-time mark for bed use by COVID-19 patients.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest numbers Tuesday, which reflect data that was collectd Monday. It shows 2,205 new confirmed cases (the record, set last Saturday, is 2239) and 23 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,550 hospital beds (a new daily record) occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 203 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 60,220, probable cases to 169, confirmed deaths to 984 and 9 probable deaths.

Fourteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (4), Colleton (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and nine of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (3), Charleston (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.



The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.



Abbeville (6), Aiken (67), Allendale (3), Anderson (69), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (18), Beaufort (81), Berkeley (117), Calhoun (4), Charleston (412), Cherokee (11), Chester (8), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (12), Colleton (32), Darlington (18), Dillon (5), Dorchester (91), Edgefield (6), Fairfield (5), Florence (69), Georgetown (26), Greenville (210), Greenwood (21), Hampton (10), Horry (148), Jasper (6), Kershaw (24), Lancaster (16), Laurens (26), Lee (2), Lexington (113), Marion (14), Marlboro (6), Newberry (22), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (44), Pickens (34), Richland (232), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (89), Sumter (38), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (43)



Probable cases: Greenville County (2)

[The graphic below shows daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina since March]

Testing in South Carolina

As of Monday, a total of 563,948 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 10,262 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.5%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Tuesday morning, 2,813 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,976 are in use, which is a 73.93% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,976 inpatient beds currently used, 1,550 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

[The graphic below shows daily hospital bed use in South Carolina since June 1]

Recovery Rate:

The recovery rate still stands at 92 percent.

More than 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of the ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 101 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.



Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.





How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick