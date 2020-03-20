DUNCAN, S.C. — After schools across the state were forced to close due to Coronavirus concerns, one local school district is making sure their students don’t go hungry.

Spartanburg School District 5 employees loaded packed lunches onto 40 buses Wednesday morning and delivered the meals to close to 3,000 students.

WSPA was lucky enough to tag along on the heartwarming ride.

“I enjoy my bus babies, that’s what I call them,” Lisa Watson said. “Just seeing them every morning.”

Lisa Watson has been driving a school bus for the past 15 years. In fact, the parents of some of her current bus riders rode her bus as well.

“My day started and ended with her. She’s just the best. I love her to pieces,” Rachel McCoy said. “And they love her just as much as I do.”

When Watson learned that schools across South Carolina would be closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, she was worried.

“Are we going to be able to see our kids? Are we going to get a paycheck?”

Luckily for Watson, she’ll get both.

Because those in Spartanburg School District 5 realize the only meals some children get are the meals they get at school, they’ve come up with a plan.

They’ve got district employees packing breakfast and lunch bags, loading them on to buses, and then having the bus drivers–like Watson–deliver the meals to students who need them.

So, even though her bus has been extra quiet the past few days, Watson still gets to see her current bus babies.

“Pulling up at the bus stop and seeing those big, huge smiles and them knowing that they are getting food and, hopefully, because they’re getting to see me, too,” she said.

And her former bus babies told 7 News they’re forever grateful for Watson and the school district.

“It does help a lot,” McCoy said. “Yeah, there’s plenty of snacks.”

“That lunch and that breakfast costs a lot of money,” Mamie Dawkins said. “And the kids love it!”

The district told 7 News they plan to keep delivering meals as long as school is out.

If you don’t have a bus stop by your home and your child needs food, district officials say you can go by Duncan Elementary School to pick up breakfast and lunch between 9:00 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

Spartanburg School Districts 1, 6, and 7 are also delivering meals to students.