COLUMBIA, S.C. — Precautions seen around the country are now a reality for many in the Palmetto State as the nation tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The World Health Organization declared the virus a global pandemic in March. Since then, school closures and event cancellations have followed in cities across the nation.

RELATED: Why we're closing schools, avoiding events, and suspending the NBA season to stop the coronavirus

RELATED: What supplies do you need during the coronavirus pandemic?

"It's pretty nerve-racking," Anna Capers Bledsoe, a server at Burger Tavern 77 said. "It's slowed things and made people pretty nervous to come in places."

Since the announcement, she says they've increased cleaning measures to guard against the virus.

Anna Capers Bledsoe cleans menus at Burger Tavern 77.

Kayland Hagwood

"This is where I make my money, so it is upsetting that we might not get as much business," she said.

It's a new reality for her and many others around the state.

RELATED: Sumter businesses concerned coronavirus could impact sales

Meanwhile, grocery stores across The Midlands are seeing a sweeping demand for disinfectants and coffee shops like Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks are now asking shoppers not to bring reusable cups.

Grocery store limiting disinfectant purchases sign.

Kayland Hagwood

Even some churches are being affected.

"We were supposed to have a dinner today after church," Nuel McDaniel, a member at Rosewood Church, said. "We cancelled that because too many people together."

RELATED: Call center closed for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Other churches like First Baptist Church typically gather hundreds, but on Sunday had empty pews as staff chose to video broadcast the service instead to curb the spread of the virus.

"We do tend to overreact, but I think, in this case, we're not," Diane Theriot, who also attends Rosewood Church, said. "Everyone just needs to be patient with each other and help each other with this because you might think you have the flu and you might not have the flu. Just be careful; be careful with everybody."

RELATED: Seattle woman who recovered from coronavirus now helping other families in need

Health officials ask people to continue to guard against the virus by hand washing, avoiding large crowds and staying home when feeling sick.

For more tips on how to prevent the spread of the virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) online.