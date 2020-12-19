x
Coronavirus

SC Senator Lindsey Graham gets COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: Lindsey Graham

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham received the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. 

In a Twitter post, the senator is seen with a mask on, holding up a thumbs up. He writes thanks to God, the nurses and those helping in the production and distribution of the vaccine. 

The post reads: "Thank God for nurses who help people in need and know how to use a needle. Thank God for those who produced these vaccines. If enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives. Help is on the way."

The senator follows majority whip Jim Clyburn and Vice President Mike Pence, who received their vaccines earlier this week. 

