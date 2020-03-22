ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University students have until next Sunday, March 29 to move out of their residence halls.

According to the press release: University leadership has announced that a mandatory evacuation of residence halls is now necessary and has established protocols to facilitate students returning to campus to collect their personal belongings.

Students need to move out by 6 pm on March 29, 2020.

Students should contact their Residence Life Coordinator to schedule an appointment to retrieve their belongings and check out of their residence hall.

Public health officials have now confirmed three cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County. This latest information has created a heightened threat level to our campus community which now requires a more aggressive response in order to keep the university safe.