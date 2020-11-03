In an effort to keep the campus community safe and prevent transmission of the Coronavirus, S.C. State University officials say the school will extend spring break and then shift alternative class instruction.

S.C. State University will extend its spring break for students through Monday, March 23. Officials say students should not return to campus on March 16.

On Monday, March 23, students will not resume face-to-face classroom instruction. Instead, they will shift to remote learning and alternative instruction methods, including online classes.

Officials say all residence halls and dining services will be open, but students are strongly encouraged NOT TO RETURN TO CAMPUS and should closely monitor their university email for updates on when in-person classes will resume.The university says it will only communicate with students via their official university email accounts.

Students, faculty, and staff who choose to travel to high-risk areas may be prevented from returning to campus and may be subjected to isolation and/or quarantine pending a health assessment by public health officials.

Officials say spring break is extended for students only. Faculty should report to work on Monday, March 16, to prepare their course delivery plans.

International university-sponsored travel has been suspended.

To date, there are no confirmed cases in the greater Orangeburg area or on the SC State campus. The university says it has established protocols to keep the campus community safe and prevent transmission in the event there are any cases reported locally.

The announcement comes as other colleges in South Carolina are making similar announcements or plans to adjust should the need arise.

On Wednesday, the University of South Carolina announced it that all classes and campus events will be canceled for the week after Spring Break, March 16-22, as the university monitors the impact of the virus. When classes do resume, they'll be on virtual instruction for a week.

Clemson University has told students as they prepare to head into spring break next week, they should take necessary materials for distance learning in the event they decide to hold online classes.

Meanwhile, the College of Charleston will be holding all classes online Thursday, March 12 to test whether it can go all-digital if necessary to combat the virus threat.

