ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Most colleges across the nation are quiet.

Many learning institutions having gone to online classes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

That's true for college and universities in South Carolina, but if you're in Orangeburg you might notice a bit of noise at South Carolina State University and it isn't because students are on campus.

It's because the school is remodeling and upgrading.

President James Clark shared plans for remodeling of one of the student common areas called 'The Pitt'. It's a place where students can hang out, grab coffee or a bite to eat between or after classes.

"We demolished everything in there because they’re redoing it and that’s an area where students would go to get a burger or get a cup of coffee or sit and connect up and do some work and hanging out together," says Clark, "It’s really just to modernize it and just gut it and make everything like new and that renovation is on the way right now."

.