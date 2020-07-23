SC State University to start year virtually because of COVID-19 cases

According to the statement, there are 'checkpoints' during virtual teaching, and the university's goal is to update students on October 1 concerning on-campus classe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University will begin classes virtually in the fall, according to the university president.

According to the university, this decision was made because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

University president James E. Clark announced Thursday that the fall semester will begin 100% online.

According to Clark, SC State has two guiding principles; the health and safety of the students, faculty and staff, and for students to continue their education.

The spike in cases in SC and Orangeburg County caused the universityy to revisit their plans for the fall, and added to the decision of classes starting remotely, according to the statement. Classes will begin on August 10. Accommodations will be made for students needing access to laboratories.

To view a list of Frequently Asked Questions from the university, click here. Any other questions can be addressed to Fall2020@scsu.edu.

