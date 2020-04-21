COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX is launching a new t-shirt campaign to help raise money for the United Way of the Midlands COVID-19 Response Fund.

In an uncertain time, the t-shirts tote the words "SC Strong" along with the state motto, "while I breathe, I hope." 

These shirts will be available until May 11, and all of the proceeds will go directly to the United Way. The shirts range from $17-$30 and will begin being shipped May 19. 

Below is a list of styles offered. 

  • Premium Unisex Tee               $20
  • Premium Unisex Tank             $18
  • Premium Long Sleeve Tee      $25
  • Pullover Hoodie                      $30
  • Crewneck Sweatshirt              $28
  • ¾ Sleeve Baseball Tee           $20
  • Premium Youth Tee                $17

 To check out all the styles and colors, click here. 