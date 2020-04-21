COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX is launching a new t-shirt campaign to help raise money for the United Way of the Midlands COVID-19 Response Fund.
In an uncertain time, the t-shirts tote the words "SC Strong" along with the state motto, "while I breathe, I hope."
These shirts will be available until May 11, and all of the proceeds will go directly to the United Way. The shirts range from $17-$30 and will begin being shipped May 19.
Below is a list of styles offered.
- Premium Unisex Tee $20
- Premium Unisex Tank $18
- Premium Long Sleeve Tee $25
- Pullover Hoodie $30
- Crewneck Sweatshirt $28
- ¾ Sleeve Baseball Tee $20
- Premium Youth Tee $17
To check out all the styles and colors, click here.