COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX is launching a new t-shirt campaign to help raise money for the United Way of the Midlands COVID-19 Response Fund.

In an uncertain time, the t-shirts tote the words "SC Strong" along with the state motto, "while I breathe, I hope."

These shirts will be available until May 11, and all of the proceeds will go directly to the United Way. The shirts range from $17-$30 and will begin being shipped May 19.

Below is a list of styles offered.

Premium Unisex Tee $20

Premium Unisex Tank $18

Premium Long Sleeve Tee $25

Pullover Hoodie $30

Crewneck Sweatshirt $28

¾ Sleeve Baseball Tee $20

Premium Youth Tee $17

To check out all the styles and colors, click here.