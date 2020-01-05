COLUMBIA, S.C. — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide pause on evictions and foreclosures proceedings in South Carolina has been extended until May 15.

South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty issued the order late this week in a letter.

Back on March 18, he'd ordered a suspension on evictions and foreclosures until April 30.

According to the letter, all evictions will resume on May 15, with the court accepting applications for ejectment, schedule hearings, issue writs or warrants of ejectment, and proceed in any other manner necessary regarding evictions beginning May 15, 2020.

Master-in-Equity courts statewide will also resume foreclosure hearings, foreclosure sales, issuing writs of assistance and writs of ejectments, and proceed in any other manner regarding foreclosures beginning May 15, 2020.

The new order, however, does not apply to real estate that falls under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), as those residents are protected from eviction and foreclosure until August 23, 2020.

Eviction and foreclosure hearings will also comply and proceed in accordance with the April 22, 2020 Amended Order Regarding Operation of the Trial Courts During the Coronavirus Emergency, particularly the provisions regarding remote hearings and limiting the number of persons in the courtroom.

According to the letter, any in-person hearings must be staggered so large gathering of people can be avoided. There will be at least 30 minutes between the end of a hearing and the beginning of another, according to the order, to reduce the number of people at the court and allow for cleaning.

The order also noted that in-person hearings are the exception, and not the rule.

Judges should not hold in-person hearings if doing so unreasonably risks the health of judicial staff or litigants. Judges are authorized to require that everyone attending in-person hearings wear a mask or other facial covering. This order does not require the opening of a closed courthouse or office, or the recall of employees working from home.

Read the full order here.