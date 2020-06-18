19,366 South Carolinians filed for unemployment last week, down from previous week

Number is a decrease of 3,368 from the week before, according to South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force (DEW) reports that 19,366 people in the state filed initial claim for unemployment insurance during the week ending June 13, 2020.

That number represents a decrease of 3,368 initial claims from the previous week. However, the number is still several times higher than any normal figures.

In the last 13 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 601,631 in South Carolina.

The agency has paid more than $2.2 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC.

in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC. Call center hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. – noon this Saturday. Our busiest call volume days are Monday and Tuesday. To reduce their wait time, we are encouraging those who can wait to call Wednesday-Saturday. Saturday is by far our lowest call volume day.

“With the latest claim week, the state’s total number of initial claims has now reached more than 600,000. This is a significant milestone and true indicator of the widespread effects of COVID-19 on our state, workforce and economy,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“This represents a significant number of people who have lost their jobs. And, it explains the magnitude of the money that has been paid out in unemployment benefits. As of June 16, that number is $2.2 billion paid to unemployed South Carolinians. On a positive note, our agency is hearing from numerous businesses who are actively looking for employees and industries who are busily ramping up to respond to consumer and market demands.”